BRIEF-Sunway BHD says qtrly net profit 107.9 mln rgt
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 1.07 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 102.1 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rwzpki) Further company coverage:
(CORRECTS to FBD says 'premiums to grow by low single digits' next year, not 'premium increases in low-single digits')
Feb 27 FBD Holdings Plc
* FBD CEO says 'well on our way to delivering a full-year normalised profit in 2017 absent any large weather events'
* FBD CEO says premiums to grow by low single digits next year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Fy headline earnings per share increased by 77 pct to 18.6 cents (feb 2016: 10.5 cents)