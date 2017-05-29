DUBLIN May 29 Irish annual retail sales volumes
increased at the slowest pace in almost four years in April due
largely to a Brexit-influenced fall in car sales, central
statistics office data showed on Monday.
Retail sales volumes, which have staged a rapid recovery
since 2014, fell 0.6 percent month-on-month but were 1.6 percent
up on the year, as consumers imported more used cars due to the
sharp fall in the value of sterling against the euro since
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
But excluding car sales, which have fallen by 10 percent so
far this year, "core" retail sales expanded by 0.4 percent
month-on-month and 6.4 percent on an annual basis as department
stores, bars and furniture and lighting sales all rose sharply.
