(Refiles to replace with English language report)
Nov 4 Canada's trade deficit narrowed more than
expected in September to C$1.73 billion ($1.32 billion) from a
revised C$2.66 billion deficit in August, data from Statistics
Canada showed on Wednesday.
Imports fell 1.3 percent in September and exports rose 0.7
percent. Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in
billions of Canadian dollars:
Merchandise trade Sept Aug(rev) change pct Aug(prev)
Balance -1.729 -2.657 n.a -2.534
Exports 44.508 44.191 +0.7 43.952
Imports 46.236 46.848 -1.3 46.486
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a
trade deficit of C$1.90 billion in September.
($1=$1.3060 Canadian)
(Reporting by Simon Doyle; Editing by Leah Schnurr)