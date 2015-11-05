(Refiles to replace with English language report)

Nov 4 Canada's trade deficit narrowed more than expected in September to C$1.73 billion ($1.32 billion) from a revised C$2.66 billion deficit in August, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday.

Imports fell 1.3 percent in September and exports rose 0.7 percent. Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars: Merchandise trade Sept Aug(rev) change pct Aug(prev) Balance -1.729 -2.657 n.a -2.534 Exports 44.508 44.191 +0.7 43.952 Imports 46.236 46.848 -1.3 46.486

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a trade deficit of C$1.90 billion in September. ($1=$1.3060 Canadian) (Reporting by Simon Doyle; Editing by Leah Schnurr)