Sept 7 Canada's economy added a higher-than-expected
34,300 jobs in August, due mostly to a jump in part-time work,
according to Statistics Canada data released on Friday.
The unemployment rate remained steady at 7.3 percent in
August.
August 2012 July 2012
Jobs gain/loss +34,300 -30,400
full-time -12,500 +21,300
part-time +46,700 -51,600
Unemployment rate 7.3 pct 7.3 pct
Participation 66.6 pct 66.5 pct
Labor force 18.887 mln 18.856 mln
August 2012 August 2011 Pct change
Avg hourly wage C$24.58 C$23.70 +3.7
NOTE:
- Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy
to add 10,00 jobs in August. They saw the unemployment rate
remaining at 7.3 percent.
- The employment figures are seasonally adjusted.
- Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees.