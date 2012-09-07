Sept 7 - (Reuters) Canadian labor productivity fell 0.4 percent in the second quarter, the first decline in a year, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Q2 2012 Q1 2012(rev) Q1 2012(prev) Q4 2011

Productivity -0.4 0.0 +0.1 +0.7

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast on average a 0.2 percent decrease in labor productivity in the second quarter of 2012.