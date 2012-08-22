Aug 22 Canadian retail sales in June fell by 0.4
percent from May, in part due to lower receipts at general
merchandise stores and gas stations, Statistics Canada said on
Wednesday.
Declining sales were reported in seven of 11 subsectors,
representing 64 percent of retail trade. In volume terms, retail
sales dropped 0.1 percent.
(Percent changes) June June May(rev) May(prev)
mo/mo yr/yr mo/mo mo/mo
Total -0.4 +1.7 +0.2 +0.3
Excluding autos/parts -0.4 +1.5 +0.4 +0.5
NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts had, on
average, forecast a rise of 0.1 percent in overall sales and an
increase of 0.2 percent excluding auto sales.)