UPDATE 8-Oil slips on worries about Mideast rift, U.S. production growth
* Rising output in U.S., elsewhere offsets OPEC cuts (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
Aug 30 Canada's current account deficit widened to C$16.02 billion ($16.18 billion) in the second quarter from a revised C$10.15 billion deficit in the first quarter on lower exports of energy and higher imports of goods, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Q2 2012 Q1(Rev) Q1(Prev) Q2 2011
Current Account -16.016 -10.152 -10.273 -15.925
Goods -3.602 +2.336 +2.390 -3.343
Services -6.221 -6.435 -6.215 -6.613
Investment Income -5.530 -5.377 -5.747 -5.225
NOTE: Analysts had on average forecast a current account deficit of C$15.30 billion in the second quarter of 2012.
