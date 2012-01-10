Jan 10 (Reuters) - DAWN CORP PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to May 31,2012 May 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 575 mln 672 mln Operating 4 mln 45 mln Recurring 13 mln 54 mln Net 8 mln 30 mln NOTE - Dawn Corp develops and sells software related to geographical information systems. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2303.TK1.