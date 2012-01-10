UPDATE 1-GM completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars
June 13 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
Jan 10 (Reuters) - DAWN CORP PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to May 31,2012 May 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 575 mln 672 mln Operating 4 mln 45 mln Recurring 13 mln 54 mln Net 8 mln 30 mln NOTE - Dawn Corp develops and sells software related to geographical information systems. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2303.TK1.
June 13 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
* Comments come as government studies possible loan guarantee