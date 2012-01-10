Jan 10 (Reuters) - PHARMARISE HOLDINGS CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 14.20 13.81 Operating 810 mln 749 mln Recurring 720 mln 666 mln Net 380 mln 310 mln NOTE - Pharmarise Holdings Corp operates prescription drug stores. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2796.TK1.