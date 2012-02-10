Feb 10 (Reuters) - OKATO HOLDINGS CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 492 mln 609 mln Operating 64 mln 104 mln Recurring 51 mln 91 mln Net loss 8.70 prft 76 mln NOTE - Okato Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8705.TK1.