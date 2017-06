Feb 10 (Reuters) - MIKIKOGYO CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 25.61 25.00 Operating 1.29 1.05 Recurring 1.25 1.00 Net 528 mln 400 mln NOTE - Mikikogyo Co Ltd engages in gas pipe laying, construction of sewage and air-conditioning facilities. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1718.TK1.