Jan 10 (Reuters) - PACIFIC NET CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.58 1.74 Recurring 74 mln 71 mln Net 40 mln 35 mln NOTE - Pacific Net Co Ltd sells used personal computers and other office automation equipmet. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3021.TK1.