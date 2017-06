Feb 10 (Reuters) - AIRTECH JAPAN CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.84 7.00 Operating 107 mln 120 mln Recurring 178 mln 207 mln Net 48 mln 103 mln NOTE - Airtech Japan Co Ltd produces equipment used in clean rooms, semiconductor production. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6291.TK1.