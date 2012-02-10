Feb 10 (Reuters) - WEBCREW INC. PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.10 2.00 Operating 120 mln 200 mln Recurring 450 mln 200 mln Net 270 mln 100 mln NOTE - WebCrew Inc. operates insurance-related Web sites. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8767.TK1.