Feb 10 (Reuters) - YAMADA SERVICER SYNTHETIC OFFICE CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.64 2.19 Operating loss 209 mln prft 194 mln Recurring loss 198 mln prft 207 mln Net loss 404 mln prft 122 mln NOTE - Yamada Servicer Synthetic Office Co Ltd is a servicer, offering real estate registration, consulting and bad loan due diligence services.