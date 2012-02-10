Feb 10 (Reuters) - WEBCREW INC. PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Sept 30,2012 Sept 30,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.20 4.00 Operating 350 mln 550 mln Recurring 700 mln 600 mln Net 400 mln 340 mln NOTE - WebCrew Inc. operates insurance-related Web sites. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8767.TK1.