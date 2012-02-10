Feb 10 (Reuters) - YAMADA SERVICER SYNTHETIC OFFICE CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.18 2.60 Operating loss 60 mln prft 280 mln Recurring loss 57 mln prft 286 mln Net loss 320 mln prft 174 mln NOTE - Yamada Servicer Synthetic Office Co Ltd is a servicer, offering real estate registration, consulting and bad loan due diligence services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4351.TK1.