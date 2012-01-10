Jan 10 (Reuters) - FUJI ELECTRONICS CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 38.00 46.00 Operating 2.40 3.30 Recurring 2.90 3.70 Net 1.76 2.25 NOTE - Fuji Electronics Co Ltd is a wholesaler of semiconductors. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9883.TK1.