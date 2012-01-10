Jan 10 (Reuters) - MARUEI DEPARTMENT STORE CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 27.10 27.10 Operating 550 mln 550 mln Recurring 210 mln 210 mln Net 370 mln 80 mln NOTE - Maruei Department Store Co Ltd is a regional department store chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8245.TK1.