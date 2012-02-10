Feb 10 (Reuters) - TOKYO TOMIN BANK LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 49.80 53.00 Recurring loss 3.30 prft 4.20 Net loss 4.50 prft 2.40 NOTE - Tokyo Tomin Bank Ltd is a regional bank operating in Tokyo. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8339.TK1.