Feb 10 (Reuters) - GRO-BELS CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to March 31,2012 LATEST FORECAST Sales 11.50 Operating 200 mln Recurring 50 mln Net 10 mln NOTE - Gro-BeLS Co Ltd makes housing-related equipment and interior goods. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3528.TK1.