Feb 10 (Reuters) - WEBCREW INC. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Sept 30,2012 Sept 30,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 15.50 13.50 Operating 2.00 1.80 Recurring 2.00 1.80 Net 1.10 1.00 NOTE - WebCrew Inc. operates insurance-related Web sites. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8767.TK1.