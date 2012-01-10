Jan 10 (Reuters) - BROCCOLI CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.37 4.96 Operating 616 mln 342 mln Recurring 608 mln 334 mln Net 467 mln 201 mln NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring animation characters. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2706.TK1.