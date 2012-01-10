Jan 10 (Reuters) - DAWN CORP PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 203 mln 280 mln Operating loss 62 mln loss 15 mln Recurring loss 58 mln loss 11 mln Net loss 58 mln loss 11 mln NOTE - Dawn Corp develops and sells software related to geographical information systems. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2303.TK1.