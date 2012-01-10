Jan 10 (Reuters) - FUJI ELECTRONICS CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 41.00 50.00 Operating 2.80 3.78 Recurring 3.10 4.00 Net 1.81 2.40 NOTE - Fuji Electronics Co Ltd is a wholesaler of semiconductors. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9883.TK1.