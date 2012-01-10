UPDATE 1-GM completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars
June 13 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
Jan 10 (Reuters) - FUJI ELECTRONICS CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 41.00 50.00 Operating 2.80 3.78 Recurring 3.10 4.00 Net 1.81 2.40 NOTE - Fuji Electronics Co Ltd is a wholesaler of semiconductors. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9883.TK1.
June 13 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
* Comments come as government studies possible loan guarantee