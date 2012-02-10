Feb 10 (Reuters) - OKATO HOLDINGS CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.13 7.23 Operating loss 318 mln prft 165 mln Recurring loss 209 mln prft 285 mln Net loss 1.02 prft 89 mln NOTE - Okato Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8705.TK1.