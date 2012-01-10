Jan 10 (Reuters) - J-PROJECT CORP. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.30 9.30 Operating 120 mln 60 mln Recurring 180 mln 120 mln Net 102 mln 62 mln NOTE - J-Project Corp. is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3063.TK1.