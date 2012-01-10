Jan 10 (Reuters) - DOMY CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 15.12 15.40 Operating loss 18 mln prft 25 mln Recurring 118 mln 139 mln Net 96 mln 123 mln NOTE - Domy Co Ltd is a supermarket chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9924.TK1.