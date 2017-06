Jan 10 (Reuters) - GRAPHITE DESIGN INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.60 3.30 Operating 531 mln 380 mln Recurring 502 mln 341 mln Net 375 mln 179 mln NOTE - Graphite Design Inc produces and sells carbon fibre-based shafts for golf clubs. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7847.TK1.