Feb 10 (Reuters) - GRO-BELS CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.50 11.50 Operating 200 mln 400 mln Recurring 70 mln 200 mln Net 30 mln 200 mln NOTE - Gro-BeLS Co Ltd makes housing-related equipment and interior goods. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3528.TK1.