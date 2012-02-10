Feb 10 (Reuters) - WEBCREW INC. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.50 6.00 Operating 900 mln 600 mln Recurring 900 mln 600 mln Net 550 mln 300 mln NOTE - WebCrew Inc. operates insurance-related Web sites. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8767.TK1.