UPDATE 1-GM completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars
June 13 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
Jan 10 (Reuters) - CYBERSTEP INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 603 mln 557 mln Operating prft 20 mln loss 56 mln Recurring prft 8 mln loss 58 mln Net prft 43 mln loss 32 mln NOTE - CyberStep Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3810.TK1.
BEIJING, June 13 China upheld strict sales quotas for electrically powered vehicles in a draft regulation issued on Tuesday, ignoring concessions agreed between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this month.