Jan 10 (Reuters) - CYBERSTEP INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 603 mln 557 mln Operating prft 20 mln loss 56 mln Recurring prft 8 mln loss 58 mln Net prft 43 mln loss 32 mln NOTE - CyberStep Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3810.TK1.