Jan 10 (Reuters) - DOMY CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 16.46 16.73 Operating 71 mln 105 mln Recurring 57 mln 71 mln Net 1 mln 22 mln NOTE - Domy Co Ltd is a supermarket chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9924.TK1.