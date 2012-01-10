Jan 10 (Reuters) - SATORI ELECTRIC CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to May 31,2012 May 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 150.00 175.00 Operating 400 mln 1.50 Recurring 450 mln 1.40 Net 500 mln 1.35 NOTE - Satori Electric Co Ltd is a trading company specialising in electronic parts and semiconductors. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7420.TK1.