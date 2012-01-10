Jan 10 (Reuters) - OA SYSTEM PLAZA CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.13 4.13 Operating loss 75 mln loss 75 mln Recurring loss 110 mln loss 110 mln Net loss 385 mln loss 235 mln NOTE - OA System Plaza Co Ltd is a personal computer retailer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7491.TK1.