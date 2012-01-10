Jan 10 (Reuters) - UOKI CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 14.69 15.93 Operating 43 mln 194 mln Recurring 23 mln 160 mln Net loss 171 mln prft 60 mln NOTE - Uoki Co Ltd runs fish and food shops and operates sushi bars. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2683.TK1.