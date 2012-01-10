Jan 10 (Reuters) - DOMY CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to May 31,2012 May 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 31.19 31.19 Recurring 335 mln 335 mln Net 135 mln 199 mln NOTE - Domy Co Ltd is a supermarket chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9924.TK1.