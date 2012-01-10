Jan 10 (Reuters) - OA SYSTEM PLAZA CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.20 4.20 Operating loss 50 mln loss 50 mln Recurring loss 85 mln loss 85 mln Net loss 380 mln loss 210 mln NOTE - OA System Plaza Co Ltd is a personal computer retailer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7491.TK1.