Jan 10 (Reuters) - HONEYS CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to May 31,2012 May 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 52.30 51.00 Operating 4.00 3.00 Recurring 4.10 3.00 Net 1.78 1.25 NOTE - Honeys Co Ltd is a maker and retailer of women's clothing. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2792.TK1.