Feb 10 (Reuters) - PROPERST CO., LTD. PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to May 31,2012 May 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.39 2.39 Operating 248 mln 248 mln Recurring 158 mln 158 mln Net 72 mln 157 mln NOTE - Properst Co., Ltd. is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3236.TK1.