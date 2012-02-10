BRIEF-Syria's International Bank for Trade and Finance Q1 profit falls
June 11 International Bank for Trade and Finance :
Feb 10 (Reuters) - PROPERST CO., LTD. PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to May 31,2012 May 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.39 2.39 Operating 248 mln 248 mln Recurring 158 mln 158 mln Net 72 mln 157 mln NOTE - Properst Co., Ltd. is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3236.TK1.
June 11 International Bank for Trade and Finance :
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: