Feb 10 (Reuters) - W-SCOPE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales 3.38 1.69 5.62 (+100.6 pct) Operating 1.31 209 mln 2.08 (+526.3 pct) Recurring 1.23 124 mln 2.06 (+886.8 pct) Net 1.21 255 mln 2.00 (+372.5 pct) EPS Y94.61 Y10,534.64 Y141.33 Diluted Y91.75 - EPS Annual div nil NOTE - W-Scope Corp is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6619.TK1.