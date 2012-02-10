Feb 10 (Reuters) - MONEYSQUARE JAPAN PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 1.96 1.33 (+47.7 pct) Operating 347 mln 105 mln (+230.8 pct) Recurring 338 mln 85 mln (+298.2 pct) Net 192 mln 58 mln (+231.9 pct) EPS Y3,898.33 Y1,161.63 Diluted Y3,882.60 - EPS NOTE - MoneySquare Japan Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8728.TK1.