Feb 10 (Reuters) - T&D HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 1.58 trln 1.54 trln (+2.8 pct) Recurring 89.03 90.74 (-1.9 pct) Net 12.17 31.47 (-61.3 pct) EPS Y17.89 Y46.20 NOTE - T&D Holdings Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8795.TK1.