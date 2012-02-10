Feb 10 (Reuters) - AKATSUKI FINANCIAL GROUP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 2.06 2.35 (-12.1 pct) Operating loss 483 mln loss 462 mln Recurring prft 191 mln loss 168 mln Net loss 286 mln prft 2.03 EPS loss Y4.90 prft Y34.76 NOTE - Akatsuki Financial Group Inc trades in commodities and securities futures For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8737.TK1.