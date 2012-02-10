BRIEF-Syria's International Bank for Trade and Finance Q1 profit falls
June 11 International Bank for Trade and Finance :
Feb 10 (Reuters) - AKATSUKI FINANCIAL GROUP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 2.06 2.35 (-12.1 pct) Operating loss 483 mln loss 462 mln Recurring prft 191 mln loss 168 mln Net loss 286 mln prft 2.03 EPS loss Y4.90 prft Y34.76 NOTE - Akatsuki Financial Group Inc trades in commodities and securities futures For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8737.TK1.
June 11 International Bank for Trade and Finance :
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: