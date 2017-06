Feb 10 (Reuters) - VLC HD CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 681 mln 773 mln (-11.9 pct) Operating loss 44 mln loss 100 mln Recurring loss 37 mln loss 84 mln Net loss 45 mln loss 98 mln EPS loss Y1,045.35 loss Y2,827.88 NOTE - Vlc Holdings Co Ltd is engaged in marketing research and consulting services For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2467.TK1.