Jan 10 (Reuters) - LAWSON CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2011 Nov 30, 2010 Feb 29, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 360.87 331.14 473.00 (+9.0 pct) Operating 49.77 45.92 61.50 (+8.4 pct) Recurring 49.76 45.29 60.40 (+9.9 pct) Net 20.61 20.79 23.50 (-0.8 pct) EPS Y206.41 Y208.62 Y235.28 Diluted Y206.16 Y208.40 EPS NOTE - Lawson Inc is a leading convenience store operator For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2651.TK1.