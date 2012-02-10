Feb 10 (Reuters) - ANICOM HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 10.06 8.03 (+25.3 pct) Recurring 25 mln 156 mln (-83.5 pct) Net 72 mln 207 mln (-65.0 pct) EPS Y4.40 Y12.72 Diluted Y4.01 Y11.40 EPS NOTE - Anicom Holdings Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8715.TK1.