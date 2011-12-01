Dec 1 (Reuters) - KUMIAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 36.50 34.20 Operating 1.10 700 mln Recurring 1.50 950 mln Net 1.10 600 mln NOTE - Kumiai Chemical Industry Co Ltd is a manufacturer of agrochemicals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4996.TK1.