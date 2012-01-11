PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 13
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 11 (Reuters) - CAVE CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.30 1.40 Operating loss 21 mln prft 10 mln Recurring loss 29 mln prft 5 mln Net loss 74 mln nil NOTE - Cave Co Ltd develops and distributes mobile phone-related entertainment contents.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3760.TK1.
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon: