UPDATE 8-GE's new CEO Flannery to review portfolio with 'no constraint'
* Flannery to take over as CEO on Aug. 1, chairman on Dec. 31
Jan 11 (Reuters) - SYSTEM INTEGRATOR CORP PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.00 1.90 Operating 220 mln 180 mln Recurring 210 mln 170 mln Net 116 mln 90 mln NOTE - System Integrator Corp is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3826.TK1.
* Flannery to take over as CEO on Aug. 1, chairman on Dec. 31
June 12 About a quarter of the F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin Corp, or 55 planes, have stopped flying until further notice because of irregularities in pilots' oxygen supplies, U.S. Air Force spokesman Captain Mark Graff said on Monday.